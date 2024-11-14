In one of its biggest raids so far, the Enforcement Directorate undertook operations at 23 locations across Maharashtra and Gujarat on Thursday in a money laundering probe exceeding over Rs 100 crore. On its part, ED has searched in Malegaon, Nashik, and Mumbai in Maharashtra, along with Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe was initiated after an FIR was filed by Malegaon Police last week against Siraj Ahmed Harun Meman, local trader and owner of a tea and cold drinks agency along with a few associates. According to officials, Meman was accused of misusing several bank accounts for illicit transactions which then raised suspicions over electoral fund misuse given the fact that Maharashtra was gearing up for a single-phase assembly election on November 20.

As a man, he has lodged the complaint wherein his bank account is being allegedly exploited in these suspicious transactions. Investigations have revealed that Meman obtained KYC documents from some two-dozen people, promising to start a corn business. Meman is accused of opening 14 bank accounts in the Nashik Merchant Cooperative Bank, some using the KYC documents of friends, between September and October.

According to ED sources, the accounts have recorded debit and credit entries of more than Rs 100 crore each. This is now being investigated as the agency suspects involvement of hawala operators and misuse through mule accounts made with the banking credentials of common people. While officials are also looking at the electoral malpractice angle, they maintained no conclusive inputs have been found yet.