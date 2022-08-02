ED raids multiple locations in National Herald money laundering case in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations including the offices of the Congress-owned National Herald House in connection with the alleged money laundering case. According to reports, the central probe agency raided at least 12 locations, including the office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper in Delhi in connection with the case.

Enforcement Directorate today carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and other places in the alleged National Herald money laundering case pic.twitter.com/WOOEwzkml7 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

Raids are being conducted in Delhi and several other premises linked to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) - the company that runs the newspaper. Sources say the probe agency is likely to attach these properties after searches.

The fresh ED raids come days after interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was grilled by the central agency for three days in connection with the National Herald House alleged money laundering case.

Sonia Gandhi was late last month quizzed for about 12 hours in three days. Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned by the central agency for five days and was asked around 150 questions.

The Gandhis are being investigated in what is called the "National Herald case" involving the Young Indian's takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper founded by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that the Young Indian also took over Rs 800 crore in assets of AJL. According to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of the shareholders of Young Indian -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi - for which they should pay tax.