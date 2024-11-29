ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Mumbai Residence In Pornographic Content Case
The agency’s raid is part of an investigation into money laundering linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operation at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, producer Raj Kundra’s residence in Mumbai. The agency’s raid is part of an investigation into money laundering linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications. ED officials were at Shetty’s residence in Santa Cruz since 6 AM. Raj Kundra was previously arrested in connection with the pornography case.
