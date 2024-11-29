Advertisement
ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Mumbai Residence In Pornographic Content Case

The agency’s raid is part of an investigation into money laundering linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ED Raids Raj Kundra’s Mumbai Residence In Pornographic Content Case Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra (ANI photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operation at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, producer Raj Kundra’s residence in Mumbai. The agency’s raid is part of an investigation into money laundering linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications. ED officials were at Shetty’s residence in Santa Cruz since 6 AM. Raj Kundra was previously arrested in connection with the pornography case. 

More details awaited.

