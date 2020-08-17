ED registers PMLA case against Chinese Charlie Peng, others in Rs 1000 cr Hawala case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the Chinese National Charlie Peng, also known as Luo Sang, and others involved with him in the Rs 1000 crore Hawala Case.

ED has registered a case on the basis of Delhi Police FIR lodged on September 13 in 2018.

As per the latest reports, Luo is still being questioned by Income Tax for Money Laundering and Hawala connection.

He was apprehended from Delhi’s Majnu Ka Teela area on the suspicious of Spying on Dalai Lama but later arrested in the charges of Forgery and Passport Act.

Police found a fake passport from his possession which was issued on the Manipur address from Guwahati Passport office.

He was released later on the bail and Police filed a charge sheet against him on June 6 2019, but the charges are yet to be framed.

Earlier on August 11, 2020, Income Tax started raids against Charlie Peng and others involved accused including Bankers and CA and unearthed Rs 1000 crore Hawala and Money Laundering racket.

IT released a press note saying that Charlie Peng and some other Chinese National with the help of Bank Officials and CA opened 40 bank accounts and were operating Shell Companies.

They withdrew Rs 100 cr from the bogus companies and established Retail Chain Showroom in India.