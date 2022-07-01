'ED' rules Maharashtra now, here's why NCP chief Sharad Pawar said so

Panaji: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday called new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and congratulated him over his elevation to the top post. The Maratha strongman also said that he has a lot of expectations from Shinde since he is also from Satara – the district which has so far given 4 chief ministers to Maharashtra.

Sharing more information, Maharashtra MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that “NCP chief Sharad Pawar called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and congratulated him." “He also said that you belong to Satara so I expect many things from you for Satara... There is a rule of ED now but it’s not that ED (Enforcement Directorate). ED here means `E` for Eknath Shinde and D` for Devendra Fadvanis," he went on to explain.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar called CM Eknath Shinde& congratulated him. He also said that you belong to Satara so I expect many things from you for Satara... There is a rule of ED now but it’s not that ED. ED here means 'E' for Eknath Shinde &'D' for Devendra Fadvanis: Deepak Kesarkar pic.twitter.com/ZsTYn0HT3c — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Kesarkar, who is from the Eknath Shinde camp, also said that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "is a big stature leader" and they won`t speak against him. Kesarkar, who was the spokesperson of the rebel group of Shiv Sena during the Maharashtra political crisis, said that they will speak to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the right time and all misunderstandings will be sorted out.

"Uddhav Thackeray is a big stature leader and we won`t speak against him. We will speak to him at the right time. All the misunderstandings will be sorted out," he told the media. Kesarkar made these remarks after Uddhav Thackeray said that "this CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM".

Uddhav Thackeray is a big stature leader and we won’t speak against him. We will speak to him at the right time. All the misunderstandings will be sorted out: Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, in Goa pic.twitter.com/OFjCJITUYR — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

The political crisis in Maharashtra was created by a revolt in Shiv Sena led by Shinde who stayed in Guwahati with other MLAs supporting him. Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday. Thackeray clashed out at the BJP on Friday for giving the Chief Ministerial slot to Shinde and said that had BJP leadership agreed to this earlier, there would have been no Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

The Shiv Sena and BJP had parted ways after the 2019 Assembly elections over the post of Chief Minister. With the BJP not agreeing with Shiv Sena`s demand, the party tied up with Congress and NCP to form a government.

"About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would`ve been no Maha Vikas Aghadi." Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister on Thursday.

"The manner in which government has been formed and a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could`ve been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time). This CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena chief also criticized the new government for its decision to build the metro car shed in Mumbai`s Aarey colony, which the earlier Devendra Fadnavis government had termed important, Thackeray asked not to "project anger" for him on Mumbaikars.

The Eknath Shinde`s government in Maharashtra will face a Vote of Confidence on July 4, to prove its majority in the State Assembly. The Special Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be held on July 3 and 4.