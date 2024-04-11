ED Seeks Arrest Warrant For AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Probe

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its legal actions against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan by filing for an open-ended, non-bailable warrant. This move comes in the wake of Khan allegedly evading previously issued summons in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering case.

The Rouse Avenue Court, which had already summoned Khan based on the ED’s complaint, is now considering a new application that invokes sections 70 and 73 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) read with Section 65 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This application seeks to secure an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the MLA.

The matter, presided over by Special Judge Rakesh Syal, was brought before the Rouse Avenue court for a hearing this Wednesday. During the proceedings, the ED’s Special Counsel Simon Benjamin requested additional time to submit necessary documents. Consequently, the court has scheduled the next hearing for April 18.

An open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) is a judicial instrument that remains valid indefinitely until the accused is apprehended or presents themselves before the court. This type of warrant signifies an intensification of the ED’s efforts to bring the accused to justice.

In a recent development, the ED has also filed a charge sheet against four individuals and one firm, alleging money laundering activities under Khan’s chairmanship at the Delhi Waqf Board.

The Rouse Avenue court had issued summons to Khan the previous day, in response to the ED’s complaint that he had been dodging the summons served to him. The ED has been persistent in sending summons to Khan, aiming to compel his cooperation in the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

Khan’s attempts to secure anticipatory bail have been thwarted, with both the trial court and the High Court dismissing his pleas.