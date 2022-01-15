ED seizes assets worth Rs 48 lakh from Delhi-based journalist

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday (January 15) has seized assets worth over Rs 48 lakhs belonging to journalist Rajeev Sharma pertaining to a money-laundering investigation. The assets involve Delhi’s Pitampura- based residential property in the name of Sharma.

Sharma’s assets have been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002

A money-laundering investigation has been initiated against Sharma on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Initial investigation revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of the country.

The investigation further revealed that the money was provided by a Mahipalpur based shell company that was run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng aka Suraj, Zhang Lixia aka Usha and Qing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh aka Raj Bohara.

This Chinese company was acting as a conduit for the Chinese Intelligence agencies to provide remuneration for persons like Rajeev Sharma who indulged in criminal activities.

The remuneration was being paid in cash through carriers as well as through cash deposits. Rajeev Sharma also received money using the bank account of his friend in order to conceal his involvement in criminal activities.

In addition to obtaining remunerations in cash, he also received remuneration in kind in the form of various paid foreign trips which were arranged by the Chinese Intelligence Agents.

ED has earlier filed a prosecution complaint in the present case before the Hon’ble PMLA Court, Patiala House Courts New Delhi on which the Court has taken cognizance of the matter to vide order dated September 7.

