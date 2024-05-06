New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Ranchi and claims to have recovered a huge pile of ‘unaccounted’ cash. The seized cash is allegedly linked to aide of Jharkhand minister. The raids are being carried across nine locations.

As per reports, video footage from the searches shows bundles of cash scattered in a room that allegedly belongs to the domestic help of Sanjiv Lal, private secretary to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam, in Virendra Ram case. ED sources are counting the cash pile to ascertain the exact amount of money.

The raids are connected to an investigation into a money laundering case involving Virendra K Ram, the former chief engineer of the rural development department. Ram was apprehended by the ED in February 2023 over suspicions of financial irregularities related to the implementation of certain schemes.

Reacting to the zseizure, BJP MP Deepak Prakash said, "Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD are doing the work of converting Jharkhand into 'Lootkhand'. Today again an amount of more than Rs 25 crore has been recovered, and it belongs to the ministers of the ruling party. The people of Jharkhand are feeling insulted today."

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo also slammed the JMM-Congress government. "The endless story of corruption of Jharkhand government shows no signs of ending. Just a few days ago, Rs 300 crore cash was recovered from the house and office of a Congress MP. More than Rs 10 crores was recovered from the residence of the associates of Pankaj Mishra, a close associate of the Chief Minister. Now from the house of the Personal Secretary of Minister, Alamgir Alam, more than Rs 25 crore has been recovered. Alamgir Alam should be taken into custody immediately, he should be strictly interrogated and the connection to this money should be connected to ED. The Election Commission should also take cognizance..." he said.

On the other hand, the Congress said that law will do its work and guility should not be spared.