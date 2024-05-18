ED Shocked! Lava Top Boss, Out On Bail, Gets Fake Person Tested At AIIMS Delhi... How Did This Happen?

Hari Om Rai, the Managing Director of Lava mobile phones, experienced an unforgettable Thursday. Despite Rai's 'well-thought' efforts, the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for an extension of his medical bail. Rai was accused of staging a scheme at AIIMS, involving a decoy 'patient' to fabricate a medical report claiming he had severe cardiac problems.

What Happened At AIIMS?

ED officers waited at AIIMS for nearly four hours for an accused individual, Hari Om Rai, to arrive for a medical check-up. To their surprise, they discovered that Rai was already inside the hospital, undergoing tests. Upon inspection, they found out that a man was found posing as Rai, undergoing medical checks.

How Did This Faux Pas Happen?

The ED coordinated with Rai over email and asked him to appear at AIIMS. Rai's son informed the ED that Rai was unwell but was trying to come as soon as possible. After waiting for around four hours, the ED officers went to meet the cardiologist to confirm that Rai did not appear. According to Indian Express, “They went inside the cardiologist’s office, and were informed that he was examining Rai, who was lying in a bed. The ED officers were shocked and they asked the patient to reveal his identity. Initially, the patient said he was Rai but when asked strictly, he disclosed his identity as Naval Kishore Ram. He was accompanied by his nephew Nitish Kumar,” an officer said.

Why Send An Impersonator?

Rai allegedly sent a 50-year-old impersonator with heart issues to undergo tests in his name at AIIMS. This was supposedly done to secure an extension on Rai's bail from the Delhi High Court on medical grounds.

What Did ED Do Thereafter?

The ED filed an FIR against the impersonator, identified as Naval Kishor Ram, and Rai. Naval Kishor Ram was later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Investigation With The Impersonator - Naval Kishor Ram:

Naval revealed during questioning that he was lured with promises of free treatment. He was sent to a clinic in Hauz Khas for several tests, where Rai's name was used instead of his own. Naval was then asked to visit AIIMS for an examination by a doctor based in Vasant Kunj.

All About The Hari Om Rai Case

Rai, along with three others including a Chinese national, was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against smartphone maker Vivo. Rai was granted interim bail for three months on medical grounds by the Delhi High Court. Rai filed an application for a six-month extension of the interim bail due to his heart condition.