ED Stings Hemant Soren! A Look At Sitting And Former Chief Ministers Under Radar Of Central Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the investigative agency notorious for sending shivers down the spines of many, has arrested Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The arrest, made on Wednesday, is part of a broader investigation into money laundering charges that span across several high-profile political figures, including sitting and former chief ministers.

Prominent Figures Under Scrutiny

Delhi Chief Minister Summoned: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, received his fifth summons from the ED on Wednesday for questioning regarding the excise policy case. The agency alleges that the policy benefited private players, who in turn, allegedly paid bribes totaling 100 crore rupees.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Investigated: Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, faces investigations in at least three cases, including coal transportation and liquor store operations.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family: Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejaswi Yadav are under the ED's radar for the alleged IRCTC scam and a land-for-jobs case, both of which have significant implications.

Cases Across the States

Rajasthan's Political Elite: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram are named in the Rajasthan Ambulance Scam involving illegal contracts given to Ziqitza Healthcare.

Haryana's Land Deal Scrutiny: The ED is investigating former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Manesar land deal case, highlighting issues of land allocation irregularities.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Leaders: New Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy face separate ED investigations related to money laundering and financial irregularities.

Gujarat and Maharashtra: Former Gujarat CM Shankar Singh Vaghela and NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are also under investigation for various charges, including money laundering and operational irregularities in cooperative banks.