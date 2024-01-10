ED Summons Farooq Abdullah For Questioning In Money Laundering Case Tomorrow

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned National Conference (NC) leader and MP Farooq Abdullah for questioning in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case. The NC veteran has been asked to depose before the central agency tomorrow. With this, Abdullah has become the latest Opposition leader to be summoned by the central probe agency.

ED summons National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for questioning in

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused. Through the ED summons, the former J&K chief minister has been asked to depose at the ED office in Srinagar on Thursday.