ED Summons Tollywood Actor Bonny Sengupta In SSC Recruitment Scam

SSC Recruitment Scam: The time was given as 11 am on Friday. Before that, Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta appeared in the ED office today i.e. Thursday. The ED sent a summoning notice to Bonny Sengupta in a teacher recruitment corruption case today i.e. Thursday. In the notice sent by the ED, it is said that Bonny has to appear at the office of the ED before 11 o'clock on Friday. But after receiving the notice, the Tollywood actor appeared at the ED headquarters at CGO Complex today. The actor reached the ED office at 10:00 am. According to sources, the actor is being questioned by 3 ED officials.

The scope of investigations into recruitment scam cases is expanding from the political sphere to the world of entertainment. The ED asserts that Tollywood has received money from recruitment corruption after analysing the information it got from Hooghly Trinamool leader Kuntal Ghosh. Several actors' names have reportedly already been mentioned, according to ED sources. However, this is the first occasion the ED has called a Tollywood actor in for questioning. ED sources claim that they discovered Bonny's identity by looking at the bank records of Kuntal, the Trinamool youth leader of Hooghly accused in the recruitment corruption case. On account of that, he has been called.

In fact, after questioning Kuntal regarding the teacher recruitment scam, one name after another has already surfaced. Gopal Dalpati, Haimanti Gangopadhyay, Soma Chakraborty, and Niladri Ghosh are a few of the names that have been mentioned. In the most recent cross-examination, Kuntal also mentioned Bonny Sengupta. Following that, the ED moved quickly to question Bonnie.In the Hooghly area of Balagarh, Kuntal was well-known as a powerful Trinamool youth leader. The Central Investigation Agency (ED) detained him on suspicion of taking part in employment corruption. However, Kuntal had previously asked that his party not be included in this. The group separated itself from him as well. Kuntal, however, belongs to the Trinamool State Youth Council. As a result, he was the subject of many inquiries both inside and outside the party.

Partha Chatterjee, a former education minister, and his 'intimate friend' Arpita Mukhopadhyay were the first people detained after Bengal's cover-up of graft in teacher recruitment was made public. More and more powerful people were detained as the probe went on.