'ED Will Find Only...': Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Deb Barman as Amit Shah Promises Interlocutor Appointment By March 27

Tipra Motha chief and former royal scion of Tripura Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman today said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him to enquire about his health. Deb Darman said that Shah also assured him about the appointment of an interlocutor by March 27 to study the constitutional solution to the demands of the Tipra Motha. Sharing the news on Twitter, Deb Barman hoped that the Centre would honour the promise made keeping in mind the sentiments of the people.

"Woke up to an early morning call from the hon home minister Amit Shah to enquire about my health. He also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of tripura . I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me," said Deb Barman (sic).

Woke up to an early morning call from the hon home minister @AmitShah to enquire about my health . He also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous… — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) March 23, 2023

While people reacted positively to his tweet, a person said, "If you don't listen to him....ED Will call you soon."

Responding hilariously to this, the Tipra Motha chief said, "ED will find only rock n roll memorabilia at my home."

ED will find only rock n roll memorabilia at my home — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) March 23, 2023

In another tweet, he said, "Being in power does not interest me! Getting the people the rights is the important thing....When the aim is chair you get fooled when the desire is to give Rights to the people then you cannot be manipulated."

Making the 'Greater Tipraland State' issue as top most topic in the February 16 Assembly polls, the TMP contesting for the first time by putting candidates in 42 seats, had won 13 out of the 20 reserved for tribals in the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

The TMP emerged as the second single largest party after the BJP, which secured 32 seats while its ally Indigenous People`s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one and the opposition CPI-M and the Congress secured 11 and three, respectively.

After a two-hour-long meeting with the Union Home Minister in Agartala on March 8, Deb Barman had said that the Union government would soon appoint an interlocutor to study and resolve the demands of the TMP within three months. Besides Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha, and all the 13 TMP legislators as well as senior leaders of the party were present at the meeting. (With agency inputs)