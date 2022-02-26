EdCIL organizes 'Study in India' Diplomatic Conclave for showcasing education sector of India

New Delhi: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, celebrations of the 75 years of India’s independence, EdCIL organized 'Study in India' Diplomatic Conclave for showcasing the education sector of India particularly the policies and schemes for providing education opportunities to foreign students in India.

The event was held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (February 24) with the participation of diplomats from across 20 countries of the world.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, chaired the opening ceremony in presence of Saurabh Kumar - Secretary (East), Anil Kumar Rai – Joint Secretary (Coord and Parliament) and senior officials from EdCIL (India) Limited.

In his opening remarks, the MoS emphasized the opportunities available to international students under the ‘Study in India’ programme of the Government of India to strengthen the association among countries in the education sector.

Singh stated that the Conclave is curated to showcase the association of India, with friendly foreign countries, through educational exchanges and ties.

The aim of the 'Study in India Diplomatic Conclave' was to promote the sharing of best academic and research practices through interactions between diverse education systems through the foreign Dignitaries who further helped in understanding higher education systems followed in diverse international markets.

The process of admission at “Study in India” is completely online where a student has to go on the website (www.studyinindia.gov.in), register, login, fill the student information, choose courses with fee waivers in top institute of their choice and submit the application. After the Mock and Final Counselling rounds, your chosen colleges will get back to you with the Allotment letter. The complete process is free of cost.

Live TV