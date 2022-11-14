topStoriesenglish
DELHI EXCISE POLICY CASE

ED's BIG action in Delhi Excise Policy case, arrests AAP's media incharge Vijay Nair, businessman Abhishek Boinpally

They have been arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said reports. Earlier, the two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and remanded into judicial custody after questioning. The court was all set to hear arguments on their bail application later in the day.

New Delhi: Taking big action in connection with its ongoing investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media promotion in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

They have been arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said reports. Earlier, the two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and remanded into judicial custody after questioning. The court was all set to hear arguments on their bail application later in the day.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. A prominent businessman from Hyderabad, Boinpally`s name had cropped up during the course of investigation. He was called to join the probe but did not cooperate with the probe agency and allegedly tried to mislead it. He was not named in the FIR.

Nair, Delhi`s Jor Bagh-based businessman, was the first one to be arrested by the CBI.

