Delhi Assembly Polls: With the Delhi Assembly elections a few months away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepped up its efforts and launched its poll campaign in a bid to retain power in the Union Territory. As part of early efforts for Delhi Assembly Polls due to be held in February next year, former CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign on Friday.

For the polls slated for next year, AAP's campaign name played on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) jibe on the party's freebies, or "revdis," provided to the people. During the launch of the poll campaign, Kejriwal said the AAP's district and booth-level office bearers will reach out to voters, distributing pamphlets about the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the AAP government.

"Our workers will hold 65,000 meetings across Delhi to make people understand what these free facilities mean and how only AAP can provide them," the AAP supremo said.

Elaborating about the facilities that the AAP government is proving in the national capital, Kejriwal said that the government is providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly.

"Another 'revdi' -- a monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi -- will be started soon," the AAP supremo said. He alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national capital.

"The BJP is in power in 20 states, and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention; only AAP knows how to provide these facilities," Kejriwal said.

He further said that AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi in the last 10 years since "the national capital is a half-state and the central government has as many powers as we do." All the BJP has done in the past decade is to halt the AAP government's developmental works, Kejriwal added.

