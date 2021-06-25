Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to answer students' queries on CBSE board exams evaluation criteria today

New Delhi: Addressing concerns of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students on Class 10 and 12 board exams evaluation criteria, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on Friday (June 25) at 4 pm through social media.

Taking to Twitter, Nishank wrote on Thursday, "I will be interacting with dear students tomorrow at 4 PM to discuss their concerns and queries related to the evaluation of CBSE board exams. If you have any doubts or suggestions, you may share them through Twitter or Facebook by the afternoon of June 25th."

On Thursday, the apex court said there cannot be a uniform scheme for assessment of Class 12 marks for all state boards across India and refused to pass such order. The Supreme Court also dismissed the petitions challenging the CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) decision to cancel Class 12 board exams, while also giving approval to the assessment scheme brought out by the Boards to evaluate the students.

Students who are not satisfied with their results under the current criteria can appear in the examination to be conducted by Boards, when the situation becomes conducive.

On June 17, CBSE submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before Supreme Court. The Centre told the apex court the results will be announced by July 31.

The students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively. While schools have been asked to submit class 10 marks till June 30, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks is July 15.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV