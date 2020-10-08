Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to inaugurate four newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings on October 8

New Delhi: The Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday (October 8, 2020) will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed buildings of four Kendriya Vidyalayas through video conferencing.

The four KV Buildings to be inaugurated are located at KV Nayagarh (Odisha), KV Mahuldiha, Rairangpur (Odisha), KV Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and KV No 3 Faridabad (Haryana).

As per the Ministry of Education, these four KVs have been constructed at a total cost of about Rs 68.60 crores and have been running in temporary buildings till now.

Join me live as I e-inaugurate 4 new Kendriya Vidyalaya buildings in Odisha, Rajasthan, and Haryana tomorrow.

Venue: My Twitter & Facebook pages (@DrRPNishank)

My heartiest congratulations to the teachers & students of these schools. pic.twitter.com/8tWvfVQYtI — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 7, 2020

About 4000 students will be benefitted with these newly developed campuses in the states of Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan.

All the four new buildings have been reportedly constructed as per ‘Green Building’ norms and facilitated with Rain Water Harvesting System to ensure maximum water conservation.

Buildings are constructed barrier-free for easy access to Divyang people. Ample space for Sports and Physical Activities has been allotted for encouraging students towards fitness.

During the virtual inauguration ceremony, Union Education Minister will also address the local gatherings and dignitaries through video conferencing.