trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690105
NewsIndia
VEDAS

Education Ministry Allocates Rs 100 Crore To Include Vedas Into Curriculum

The government has set apart Rs 100 crore for the projects aimed at introducing Vedas into the curriculum after AIU reconginsed the Vedic education. 

|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Education Ministry Allocates Rs 100 Crore To Include Vedas Into Curriculum Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the Centre has set apart Rs 100 crore for the projects aimed at introducing Vedas and Indian languages in curriculum. Students who clear Class X (Veda Bhushan) and Class XII (Veda Vibhushan) examinations offered by Vedic boards will now be eligible to join any college for higher education, including medicine and engineering.

This decision comes after a government-designated body, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) agreed to reconginse Vedic education recently. The decision will benefit the students from Vedic boards - Bharatiya Siksha Board (BSB), Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Veda Sanskrit Shiksha Board (MSRVSSB) and Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan (MSRVVP) - who will not need not have to sit for another exam held by National Open Schooling Examination.

Earlier, students from other boards had to clear NOSE exams to apply for admission to colleges for further education. Releasing Sanskrit translation of Laxmi Puran in Central Sanskrit University on Saturday, Pradhan highlighted how by assimilating the knowledge, values and message of Vedas, we can move towards social justice, women empowerment and women-led development.

He hoped that the University would work to connect new generations with Indian languages, literature and heritage including Sanskrit. Laxmi Puran is a devotional lyrical poetry composed by the great saint poet, Balaram Das, in the 15th Century A.D. in Puri, Odisha. Balaram Das is known as the "Balmiki" of Odisha because of his "magnum opus" 'Ramayan' in the Odiya language. He belongs to the 'Panchasakha' era of Odiya literature known for the promotion of devotion and Brahma Jnana.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market