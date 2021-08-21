Education Ministry releases list for National Teachers Award 2021

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher`s Day on September 5 this year.

The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, has published a list of the selected teachers from across the country for the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.

Among the selected teachers, this year nine of the awardees are women teachers. The list of 44 selected teachers includes two teachers each from 10 different states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The national honour list also includes two teachers from Rajasthan’s Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Jhunjhunu and from Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka of Delhi among the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools. A teacher from Eklavya model residential school, Bastar, Chhattisgarh also has been selected for the award.

The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools.

(With agency inputs)