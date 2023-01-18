topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

Education ministry seeks factual report from West Bengal govt on 'Azad Kashmir' question in book

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly had conceded that the "goof-up" took place in the test papers published by the autonomous body, details below.

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 04:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The Ministry of Education has asked for a factual report from the West Bengal govt
  • A political row had erupted in West Bengal on Tuesday
  • The ministry has asked for a factual report along with an Action Taken Report

Trending Photos

Education ministry seeks factual report from West Bengal govt on 'Azad Kashmir' question in book

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has asked for a factual report from the West Bengal government on a class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map, sources said on Wednesday. "The ministry has taken a serious view of news reports on a question for class 10 examination 2022-23 of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education asking the students to identify 'Azad Kashmir' on India's map," a source said.

"The ministry has asked for a factual report along with an Action Taken Report from the Education Department of West Bengal in connection with the question in the test paper," the source added.

A political row had erupted in West Bengal on Tuesday after an image of the class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map went viral on social media, with the opposition BJP claiming it to be a "jihadi conspiracy" and the ruling TMC in the state terming it a mistake that it does not support.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly had conceded that the "goof-up" took place in the test papers published by the autonomous body, adding that action was being taken against those responsible for the mistake.

Live Tv

West BengalWest Bengal schoolAzad KashmirBJPTMC

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?