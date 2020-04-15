Educational institutions to maintain academic schedule through online teaching amid lockdown: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines as to which sectors and industries will continue to function during the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

As per the MHA guidelines, all educational, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed, however, these establishments are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching during the lockdown.

"To mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities have been allowed which will come into effect from 20th April. 2020. These limited exemptions will be operationalized by states/UTs / district administrations based on strict compliance to the existing guidelines," the MHA directive said.

“Maximum use of Doordarshan and other educational channels may be made for teaching purposes," it further read.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces.

The central government has come out with a list of economic activities that will be permitted after April 20, 2020 in certain areas keeping in view the interests of farmers and daily wage earners.

The MHA guidelines stated that construction activities in the rural areas will be allowed during the lockdown and construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site. The guidelines also stated that good processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

But gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls, and shopping complexes will remain closed till May 3.

The MHA guidelines stated that all educational institutions, coaching centers, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. All inter-state and district restrictions on the movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till May 3.

The nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.

The announcement for extending the lockdown was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation - the fifth since the COVID-19 crisis began.

In his address, he highlighted the progress India made in checking the spread of the infection and asked the people of the country to follow seven rules in this time of crisis.