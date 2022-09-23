Effect of Mamata Banerjee's 'MANTRA' to become Millionaire: BJP MLAs sell tea-biscuits-televaza-ghugni in front of state ASSEMBLY

Protests over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments on employment ahead of Durga Puja 2022. BJP MLAs sell 'Ghugni' and 'Jhalmuri' in front of the gate of the West Bengal Assembly. Making 'Jhalmuri' with a knife in hand! BJP MLAs took part in a novel protest at the gate of the Assembly, mocking a comment of the Chief Minister.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised people to do business by collecting kashful from the streets, starting with tea-biscuits, ghugni, telebhaja. Mamata said, "I am saying, take one thousand rupees, buy a kettle with it and buy some earthen pots. Have some biscuits with it. It will increase slowly. In the first week, take some biscuits, then in the next week ask your mother to make some ghugni. Next week, fry some Telebhaja. Sat down with a tool and another table. Durga Puja is coming. I assure you that you will not be able to match the demand of the people. If someone sarcastically says you are doing this? Say this is how I will become a millionaire."

BJP MLAs Sell Ghugni, Jhalmuri

Recently, the Chief Minister said this at an official function in Kharagpur. After this, the BJP MLAs joined the protest at the end of the Assembly session on Thursday. In front of gate number 2 of the Legislative Assembly, some MLAs sell Ghugni, some MLAs sell tea and some other Jhalmuri!

Formula to Become a Millionaire

Asansol South BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "We also want to become millionaires, the formula has been given by the Chief Minister, so we are doing it." Incidentally, several questions have been raised about employment in the state. The Saffron camp has already protested against the ruling party on the issue of not getting a job despite passing, and getting a job without sitting the exam. However, BJP MLAs took to the streets with the dream of turning the unemployed into millionaires.

TMC Defends Mamata

Finance Minister and Trinamool MLA Chandrima Bhattacharya said, " The Chief Minister did not say this. There will be no profit in making such a drama." Chandrima further reminded, "The Chief Minister said that a total of 30,000 people in all districts will be given job certificates before Puja. Besides, 89 thousand teachers will be appointed in the coming days. Those who have taken skill training can also teach. The TMC government has already appointed 2 lakh 63 thousand teachers. 10 thousand professors have been appointed in the college."