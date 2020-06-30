हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pinjra tod

Efforts to be made to give two legal interviews of 30 minutes to Pinjra Tod member: Tihar to High Court

The submissions were made by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the Tihar jail authorities, in response to Narwal's plea that she be provided books and reading material to complete her M.Phil, and allowed to have 30 minutes' legal interviews twice a week with her lawyer via video-conferencing.

Efforts to be made to give two legal interviews of 30 minutes to Pinjra Tod member: Tihar to High Court

New Delhi: Efforts will be made to provide a Pinjra Tod member, arrested in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi earlier this year, 30-minute meetings with her lawyer twice a week via video-conferencing, Tihar authorities told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

There was no objection to Pinjra Tod's (Break the Cage) Natasha Narwal sourcing books from outside, provided the material does not infract any provision of the jail rules, they added.

The submissions were made by Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the Tihar jail authorities, in response to Narwal's plea that she be provided books and reading material to complete her M.Phil, and allowed to have 30 minutes' legal interviews twice a week with her lawyer via video-conferencing.

Mehra assured the court that, subject to adjustments that may be required, efforts would be made to provide two video-conferencing facilities of 30 minutes each every week for Narwal.

Noting the submissions of Tihar's counsel and that the grievances of the accused have been resolved, Justice C Hari Shankar said, "This litigation has ended on a happy note. The petition is disposed of."

The court also placed its appreciation for the proactive approach of Mehra.

Narwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail along with another JNU student and member of the group, Devangana Kalitha, were arrested by Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north-east Delhi's Jafrabad area in February.

On May 24, they were granted bail by the trial court in the case, but moments later the Delhi Police crime branch had moved an application seeking to interrogate them and formally arrest them in a separate case.

Tags:
Pinjra todPinjra tod memberTihar JailDelhi High Court
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan returns to Bhopal as cabinet expansion delayed again
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Now China is eyeing Bhutan, claims on this part of Bhutan