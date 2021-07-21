Eid-al-Adha 2021: PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind wish nation on Bakrid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 20, 2021) greeted people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid and said this festival should further the collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the society.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Modi wrote: "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good," the prime minister said in a tweet.

While, President Ram Nath Kovind also sent out his wishes to citizens celebrating the festival and asked people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all," President Kovind said on Twitter.

Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, one of the two Muslim festivals, in the shadow of coronavirus disease outbreak.

Saudi Arabia announced it on July 20 while the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid declared July 21 as Eid-al-Adha for India. The special day is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

