Eid ul Fitr

Eid ul Fitr 2019: BSF personnel exchange sweets at borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh

The joyous festival of Eid ul- Fitr marks the end of Ramazan or Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims across the globe.

Photo sourced from ANI.

New Delhi: In a message of peace and bonhomie, personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2019 with their counterparts at the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

BSF personnel at the Attari-Wagah border exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts - Rangers - and wished each other on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The joyous festival of Eid ul- Fitr marks the end of Ramazan or Ramadan and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. The auspicious day is celebrated by breaking the 30-day long fast, known as Roza, with a grand feast. Eid is an important festival of the Muslim community and is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm by people around the world.

 

 

BSF personnel at the Indo-Bangladesh border also greeted each other with sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. Such gestures are widely regarded as a show of goodwill and go a long way in promoting the message of peace that is espoused by festivals across different religions.

 

 

Sweets are also exchanged on the occasion of a number of other festivals, including Diwali and Holi.

