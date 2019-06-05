Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings to nation

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their greetings and best wishes to Indian citizens and the Muslim community around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

President Kovind said that the festival of Idu`l Fitr strengthens people`s belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu`l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone`s lives," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Modi wished happiness for everyone, saying this special day may ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society.

Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani also extended wishes to the Muslim community. "May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness and peace to all. #EidMubarak," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley too took to Twitter and sent heartfelt greetings to all. "Eid greetings. EidMubarak," he wrote.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also made on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.