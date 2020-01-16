हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derail in Odisha, 40 passengers reportedly injured

According to the initial report, about eight coaches of the super-fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. 

Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derail in Odisha, 40 passengers reportedly injured

At least 40 passengers were reportedly injured on Thursday morning when the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack, Odisha. Five of them were critically injured when the mishap occurred at around 7 am.

According to the initial report, about eight coaches of the super-fast express (12879) derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially displaced from the tracks. The helpline numbers are-- 0671 1072 and 0674 1072.

Live TV

The East Coast Railway zone (ECoR) sources said 40 passengers were injured while there was no report of any casualty in the mishap. The injured passengers were shifted to a local hospital. The five critically injured passengers were being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. All coaches are being thoroughly checked to find out any more injured passengers.

Meanwhile, fire services personnel and ambulances reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. However, the rescue operations were affected by foggy conditions.

A passenger, Prabhu Tripathy, who had occupied seat No 26 of the B1 coach informed about the mishap through a tweet and sought help for passengers. In response to the tweet, Indian railway Seva said that efforts are being made for necessary assistance to rescue the passengers.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

