Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826678https://zeenews.india.com/india/eight-ieds-planted-by-naxalites-in-chhattisgarhs-kanker-recovered-by-bsf-drg-team-2826678.html
NewsIndia
BSF

Eight IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Recovered By BSF-DRG Team

The IEDS, weighing 2-3 kilograms each, were detected near Atkhadiyapara village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a joint team of 30th battalion of BSF.

|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 05:44 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eight IEDs Planted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh's Kanker Recovered By BSF-DRG Team Representative Image

Eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites were recovered by security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday.

The IEDS, weighing 2-3 kilograms each, were detected near Atkhadiyapara village under Koyalibeda police station limits when a joint team of 30th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard was out on a demining operation on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"The operation was launched based on specific inputs about IEDs in the area. The explosives, seven of them packed in a steel tiffin and another in a pressure cooker, were buried by Naxalites to target security personnel. The recovery averted a major tragedy. The IEDs were neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," he said. Hailing the operation, Anand Pratap Singh, Inspector General of BSF's Frontier Headquarter, Bhilai (Durg district), said the force is committed to the safety of citizens and will continue to take such action with promptness and bravery.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK