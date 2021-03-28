हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
accident

Eight pilgrims dead, several injured as tempo rams into lorry in Andhra Pradesh

The victims from Tamil Nadu were on their way back home after a pilgrimage to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred.

Eight pilgrims dead, several injured as tempo rams into lorry in Andhra Pradesh
Representational image

Amaravati: Eight people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday (March 28) when the tempo in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The victims from Tamil Nadu were on their way back home after a pilgrimage to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred, the police said.

Seven died on the spot while another died while being shifted to a hospital, they said.

Police suspect a thick fog might have caused the mishap.

