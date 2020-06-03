Eight trains to and from Mumbai rescheduled due to Cyclone Nisarga

In the wake of the impending threat posed by Cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit Maharashtra on Wednesday (June 3) afternoon, Indian Railways has rescheduled some trains that were scheduled to arrive/depart from Mumbai on Wednesday.

The India Meterological Department on Wednesday said that Cyclone Nisarga is approaching north Maharashtra coast with a speed of 13 kmph and it is 155 km south-southwest of Alibag and 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

Here is the list of trains which are rescheduled due to Cyclone Nisarga:

• 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hrs

• 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hrs

• 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hrs

• 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hrs

• 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hrs instead of 15.05 hrs

Similarly, the following Uttar Pradesh special trains scheduled to arrive Mumbai on 3.6.2020 will be regulated/diverted

• 03201 Patna-LTT special schedule to arrive at 11.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule

• 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 14.15 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule

• 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT special scheduled to arrive 16.40 hrs on 3.6.2020 will be diverted via Pune to arrive LTT behind schedule.

Mumbai, Surat and coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged people to stay alert as cyclone Nisarga is expected to be more severe than cyclonic storms in the past.