'Ek kasak reh gayi': Rajnath Singh 'regrets' PoK issue was not resolved during 1971 Indo-Pak war

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (September 26, 2022) said that he "regrets" that the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was not decided during the 1971 war between India and its neighbouring country. While felicitating the families of the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation, Singh said that the 1971 war will be remembered in history as the war fought for the "humanity" instead of property, possession or power.

"We have recently marked the Golden Jubilee of victory of 1971 war. The 1971 war will be remembered in history as the war fought for humanity instead of property, possession or power," Singh said.

"Ek kasak reh gayi (There is one regret). The issue of PoK should have been decided at that time itself," he added.

हमने हाल ही में 1971 के युद्ध में विजय की स्वर्ण जयंती मनाई है। 1971 के युद्ध को इतिहास में, किसी प्रकार की संपत्ति, अधिकार या सत्ता की बजाय मानवता के लिए लड़े गए युद्ध के रूप में याद रखा जाएगा।



एक कसक रह गई। काश उसी समय ही PoK पर निर्णय हो गया होता: श्री @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 26, 2022

India last year marked the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which lasted between December 3, 1971, and December 16, 1971. The war began after Pakistan Air Force attacked the Indian airfields of Srinagar, Avantipur, Pathankot, Uttarlai, Jodhpur, Ambala and Agra.

The 13-day military conflict eventually ended with a decisive win for India and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Recalling India's victory in the 1971 war, Rajnath Singh said, "The names of General Sam Manekshaw, General Jagjit Singh Arora, General Jacob, General Sujan Singh Uban and General Officer in Command Air Marshal Latif, who led India to a resounding victory, will never be forgotten. Indian soldiers in the war included Hindus, Muslims, Parsis, Sikhs and one Jew. It is proof of India's belief toward Sarvadharma Sambhav (respect for all religions). All these brave soldiers belonged to different states with different mother tongues. They were bound by a strong and common thread of Indianness."

Country will 'forever be indebted' to sacrifices made by valiant soldiers

Paying respects to the families of the war heroes, Rajath Singh said that the country will "forever be indebted" to the sacrifices made by the valiant soldiers.

He added that the Armed Forces will always be a "source of inspiration" to the people, especially the youth, as they possess the traits of discipline, devotion to duty, patriotism and sacrifice and are a symbol of national pride and trust.

"Background, religion and creed don't matter, what matters is that our beloved tri-colour continues to fly high," the defence minister said.

India is a peace-loving country, but it should not be mistaken for being cowardly or afraid of war

Rajnath Singh said that India is the only country which has given the message of peace to the whole world and its military is respected across the globe for its bravery.

Maintaining that India has never attacked any country, nor has it captured an inch of a foreign land, he asserted that if any attempt is ever made to disturb the harmony in India, a "befitting reply" will be given.

"India is a peace-loving country, but it should not be mistaken for being cowardly or afraid of war. At a time when we were dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic along with the entire world, we had to face the tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is, India will never bow down," he said.

After the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, Rajnath Singh said that India's new strategy against terrorism has broken the backs of those who try to hurt the unity and integrity of the Nation.

"Terror activities were carried out from across the border in Pakistan under a well thought out policy. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks, our government and the Armed Forces, through the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes, displayed to the world India's unwavering commitment to root out terrorism," he said.

"We showed that our forces have the capability to act on this side and, if needed, on the other side of the border. India’s image has been transformed. It is now seriously listened to on international platforms," the defence minister added.