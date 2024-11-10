'Ek Rahoge Toh Safe Rahoge': PM Modi Targets JMM-Congress , Accuses Them of Dividing OBCs In Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his strong criticism of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress coalition in Jharkhand. He accused the alliance of sowing division among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. Speaking at an election rally in Bokaro, Modi warned the people of Jharkhand against what he described as the "evil designs" and 'conspiracies' of the Congress-JMM alliance.

'OBC Unity Under Threat': Modi

Prime Minister Modi's comments centered around the unity of OBC communities, particularly in the Chotanagpur region, where more than 125 sub-castes are categorized as OBCs. He alleged that the Congress-JMM alliance was deliberately attempting to divide these communities by pitting one sub-caste against another.

“Beware of Congress-JMM’s attempts to divide the OBCs. They want to weaken the unity of OBCs, which has been a key pillar of social harmony in Jharkhand,” Modi said. He further claimed that the Congress had been against the unity of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBCs since India's independence, and that it had used this divide to retain power at the national level, enriching itself at the cost of these communities.

In a direct message to the OBCs, Modi warned, 'Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (If you stay united, you will be safe). He urged them to resist the divisive tactics of the Congress-JMM combine.

Amit Shah’s Strong Remarks on Border Security

The Prime Minister’s speech came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah also launched a scathing attack on the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand. Shah accused the ruling alliance of “laying out a red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators” who, according to him, were illegally settling in Jharkhand, grabbing land from tribal communities, taking away employment opportunities, and engaging in anti-national activities.

Shah assured the people of Jharkhand that a BJP-led government would take decisive action against such infiltrators. “When the BJP comes to power, we will ensure that these infiltrators are deported, and not a single bird will be allowed to cross the border,” Shah declared, underscoring the party’s commitment to national security.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The political atmosphere in Jharkhand is charged as the state prepares for elections to its 81-member Legislative Assembly. The elections will be held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and the Congress bagged 16. However, in the 2014 elections, the BJP had performed much stronger, winning 37 seats, while the JMM secured 19, and the Congress just 6 seats.