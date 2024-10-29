Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena released its third list of candidates for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra on Monday night, which includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina NC among the 15 names announced. Shaina is set to represent Eknath Shinde’s faction from the Mumbadevi constituency, a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat which is held by the Congress party since 2009.

This announcement follows the Shiv Sena's release of a new list containing 20 candidates for the November 20 assembly elections. Among them, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora will compete against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in the Worli constituency.

Shaina NC's primary opponent is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel. Initially contesting for the Worli seat, which was awarded to Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, her candidacy in the Mumbadevi constituency is viewed as a strategic move by the Sena to reconcile with her.

"I am not at all upset. It is the party and the alliance's decision to select the candidate. I congratulate my friend Milind Deora on his candidature as the Mahayuti candidate for the prestigious Worli assembly constituency," ANI quoted Saina after the announcement.

In the latest candidate list, the BJP-led NDA has allocated two of the 15 seats to its regional partners: Jansurajya Paksh and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi. Jansurajya Paksh has chosen Ashokrao Mane to run for the Hatkanangale seat, while Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi has nominated Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar for the Shirol seat. Both constituencies are located in Kolhapur district.

The Shiv Sena released this third list just a day before the nomination deadline. The Shinde-led party is part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which also includes the BJP and the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Voting for the 288-member state assembly is set for November 20, with the results to be announced three days later.