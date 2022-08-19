The Maharashtra government can take a big decision soon regarding the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI). It is reported that the restrictions imposed on the investigating agency in the state can be removed. However, nothing has been said about it officially yet. The special thing is that Maharashtra is one of those states which have withdrawn the general consent regarding the work of CBI in their area. Due to which the investigating agency has to apply to the state government even for minor action.

According to sources, the state government is considering a decision to lift the ban. According to the report, the government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may remove it soon. Earlier, the CBI had been banned in the Mahavikas Aghadi government, due to which the central agency needed the consent of the government before initiating the investigation. According to the report, this restriction can be removed by the government in the cabinet meeting. In fact, when the general consent is withdrawn, it becomes necessary for the CBI to obtain the consent of the concerned state government for investigation. If specific consent is not obtained, the officers of the investigating agency will not have the powers in the state.

Chief Minister Shinde on Thursday announced in the assembly that his government has decided to give adventure sport status to the popular festival Dahi Handi. A day before the event, the Chief Minister said that youth joining Dahi Handi would be able to apply for government jobs under sports quota by getting the status of adventure sports. He said that the participants or their families would be compensated in case of any sportsperson's casualties while building the human pyramid.