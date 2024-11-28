Eknath Shinde ‘Not Disappointed’ Over Maharashtra CM Face; All Eyes On New Leadership Team

New Delhi: After Eknath Shinde’s move to step aside from Maharashtra Chief Ministerial race, all eyes are on the process of government formation, expected on Monday. The official declaration of the next chief minister will follow the BJP legislature party's leader election, scheduled in Mumbai on Friday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is likely to become the next chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday. The meeting will focus on finalising the power-sharing deal among the three parties in the Mahayuti alliance.

As per the press address by the NCP leader Ajit Pawar, there will be two deputy chief ministers in the incoming government. However, decision on 43 other cabinet berths and portfolio distribution among the three alliance members of Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) is yet to be finalised.

Eknath Shinde dismissed claims of being upset over not securing a second term as chief minister, despite the ruling alliance achieving a resounding victory under his leadership. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thane, Eknath Shinde stated, "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti."

“Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde appeared unfazed, showing no visible signs of discontent despite the circumstances. “I am not disappointed. We fight and don’t cry,” Shinde added.

Next CM Will Choose Maharashtra Cabinet: Fadnavis

Considered a frontrunner for the CM position, Fadnavis highlighted that the Mahayuti alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP is united in its efforts to form the government. "Once a chief minister is decided, that person will finalise the state cabinet," PTI quoted the outgoing deputy CM as saying.

Referring to Eknath Shinde’s presser, Fadnavis said that ‘Shindeji’ has cleared all doubts of ‘ifs and buts.’

Emphasising that Mahayuti will take a joint decision, Fadnavis added, "(Eknath) Shinde Saheb, (Deputy CM and NCP leader) Ajitdada Pawar, and I are together. There is no dispute in the Mahayuti alliance. Before the elections, we had said that all decisions would be taken jointly with our senior leadership," he said.

With 132 seats in the 288-member assembly, the BJP is likely to secure the largest share of the 43 Cabinet positions, including the chief minister's post.

(With agency inputs)