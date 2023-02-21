Eknath Shinde Group to Hold its First key Meet Today After Getting Shiv Sena Name, Party Symbol

New Delhi: Team Eknath Shinde will hold its first key meeting today, four days after the Election Commission handed it the Shiv Sena name and the bow-and-arrow party emblem. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also ask the Supreme Court today to overturn the Election Commission's decision to give Shinde's group the party name and symbol.

According to media reports, Shinde is expected to appoint new local leaders during the Sena's national executive meeting this evening.

"First National Executive meeting of Shivs Sena to be held today in the evening, after Election Commission of India's order (allotting Shiv Sena name & Bow and Arrow to Shinde faction). Some new office bearers may be elected/appointed," said Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra as quoted by ANI.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's faction meeting today is important because he needs to assess his own strength and support base in the face of Thackeray's constant attacks and attempts to gain the loyalty of followers and workers.

While the Supreme Court struggle continues, Uddhav Thackeray is striving to keep party workers loyal to him motivated by increasing activity at "Shiv Sainik" camps.

As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde attempt to maintain the loyalty of party workers and consolidate party assets, further flashpoints related to the Sena name and symbol issue are expected to emerge.

Earlier, the website of Shiv Sena was on Monday (February 20, 2023) deleted and the name on its official Twitter account changed, days after the Eknath Shinde camp was declared as the real Shiv Sena and got the party's 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol. The website of Shiv Sena -- with the domain name http://shivsena.in -- has been deleted and its Twitter handle name has been changed to "ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray". The Twitter handle, however, has now lost its 'blue tick' that indicates a verified account on the micro-blogging platform.

Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations".

"I have no greed for property or funds of the Shiv Sena. I am a person who has always given something to others,? he had told reporters. Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he had said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," the CM had said.

(With PTI inputs)