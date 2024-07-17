Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Government Launches 'Laadla Bhai Yojana'; To Give Up To Rs 1,20,000 To Educated Youth

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly election in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys. Under the scheme, boys benefit from a certain stipend amount based on qualifications. This follows the earlier 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' aimed at girls, which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the state.

Ladla Bhai Yojana: Empowering Boys In Maharashtra

The Ladla Bhai Yojana, introduced by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, is a targeted welfare scheme designed to provide financial assistance to boys in states based on their qualifications. According to the reports, under this Ladla Bhai Yojana, students who have completed their 12th grade will receive Rs 6,000 per month stipend, while Rs 8,000 per month stipend for the students holding a diploma degree and Rs 10,000 per month for graduated boys.

The Maharashtra government made a significant decision on the auspicious day of Devshayani Ekadashi, with an eye on the upcoming Assembly Sabha election in the state.

Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering Women In Maharashtra

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, women of the age group of 21 to 60 years are eligible to get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 from the state government. The scheme aims to promote the comprehensive development and empowerment of women, encompassing economic independence, self-reliance, as well as health and nutrition.