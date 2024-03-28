Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases List Of 8 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list includes seven sitting MPs. Among the notable candidates are Rahul Shewale, set to contest from the Mumbai South constituency, and Sanjay Mandlik, who will vie for the Kolhapur seat. Other contenders include Sadashiv Lokhande for the Shirdi (SC) Lok Sabha seat, Prataprao Jadhav for Buldhana, Hemant Patil for Hingoli, Shrirang Barne for Maval, and Dhairyasheel Mane for Hatakanangle.

Here's The List Released By The Shiv Sena:-

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena releases a list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/bKwX58PduU — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Govinda Returns To Politics, Joins Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, in anticipation of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor Govinda, an icon of the 1990s entertainment scene, today joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Mumbai, marking his return to politics after a 14-year hiatus. The former Congress Lok Sabha MP made his entry into the Shiv Sena ranks in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing his enduring popularity across societal strata.

Govinda's foray into politics dates back to 2004 when he secured a significant victory over BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate. Welcoming the actor into the party fold, CM Eknath Shinde hailed him as a revered figure among all sections of society. Govinda expressed his surprise at reentering politics after his initial stint from 2004 to 2009, noting, "I am back after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)."

The veteran actor, Govinda Ahuja, expressed his willingness to contribute to the realms of art and culture if given the opportunity. Reflecting on Mumbai's transformation under Shinde's leadership, Govinda praised the city's progress, marking his reentry into politics amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena underwent a significant split from its alliance with the BJP, with 13 out of 18 MPs from the state aligning with CM Shinde.