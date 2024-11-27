Eknath Shinde Press Conference LIVE: Shiv Sena Chief Says THIS On Maharashtra CM Face Suspense

Eknath Shinde Press Conference LIVE: Shiv Sena Chief Speaks On Mahayuti's Landslide Victory

"The landslide victory that Mahayuti has got, I thank everyone for that, our 'ladli bahinas', ladle brothers, ladle farmers... The opportunity to work for 2.5 years as CM, the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a Shiv Sainik the CM... that dream was fulfilled by PM Modi and Amit Shah. They stood behind me like a rock, I am proud of that," says Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde

I am not disappointed, we fight, we don’t cry: Eknath Shinde responds to reports that he was asked not to continue as Maharashtra CM.

I worked as CM not to become popular but for welfare of people of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde in Thane.

I called PM Modi, Amit Shah and told them to decide (on next CM), and assured them that I will abide by that decision: Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM, there is no speed breaker from our side: Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde Press Conference LIVE: As the suspense over the face of Maharashtra Chief Minister continues, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde addressed a press conference a press conference in Thane on Wednesday. While addressing reporters, Shinde said that he did not come as a CM but as a common man and he is just a common man. He further stated that he does not need any protocol.

The Maharashtra Caretaker CM said that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi and assured him that he will he will not create hurdles in formation of government in the state. This comes a day after Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister, paving the way for the appointment of a new government amid haggling by his Shiv Sena faction for continuity and the BJP pressing for its candidate for the top post.

The uncertainty surrounding the selection of Shinde's successor remains, as coalition leaders have yet to reach a consensus on the candidate. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde met Governor C P Radhakrishnan earlier in the day to officially submit his resignation.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister should be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to ANI, Shirsat said, "We want the CM to be from Shiv Sena. We fought the election under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, and I believe that the top leaders will also bless him. You will be able to see the new government in Maharashtra maximum by December 2. The swearing-in ceremony will be organized on a grand scale, and I think it will be likely held at the Wankhede stadium."

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that there is no confusion on the CM and the decision would take some time. The ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a thumping victory in the recent assembly elections, where it secured a commanding 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP on its own walked away with 132 seats followed by Shiv Sena Shinde faction with 57 and Ajit Pawar led NCP with 41 seats.