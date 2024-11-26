Eknath Shinde Steps Down As Maharashtra CM; Race Intensifies For Top Post

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday, just days after the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections. His resignation comes amid ongoing uncertainty over who will be the next Chief Minister of the state. Shinde met with Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday morning to submit his resignation. The governor has asked Shinde to continue serving as the caretaker Chief Minister until a new CM is appointed.

The current Chief Minister had previously posted on X, urging his party workers not to gather or congregate in Mumbai to show their support for him. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was joined by his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, when he resigned. The Maharashtra assembly’s term will end on November 26.

Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP and Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena are both hoping to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP's chance of securing the position has increased due to its strong performance in the election, where it became the largest party, winning 132 out of the 148 seats it contested.

Shiv Sena, the BJP's ally, won 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar's National Congress Party secured 41 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance had a major loss. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) won only 20 seats, Congress got 16, and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) won just 10 seats.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis said in an open letter to the people of Maharashtra. Fadnavis thanked the people for their trust in the alliance. "This victory of the Mahayuti has given a new direction only because of your support. This success will continue to inspire our Maharashtra to realize the dream of a developed India with a developed Maharashtra under the leadership of Hon. Modiji with a progressive and inclusive future".