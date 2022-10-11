Eknath Shinde submits THESE 3 poll symbol options to EC for his Shiv Sena faction

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has submitted new party symbol options to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday (Oct 11). The three symbols are: 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword', and 'Peepul tree'. Earlier, on Monday, Eknath Shinde's party was renamed to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. However, the party was asked to submit new symbol options to the EC on Oct 11.

Uddhav and Shinde's parties get new names

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has been renamed to 'ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' and its symbol is a 'flaming torch'. Thackeray had also suggested a 'Trishul' be the party symbol but the suggestion was rejected by the EC citing religious connotations.

The Thackeray faction welcomed the Commission order and began publicising its new name and symbol on the party's social media handles.

"We are happy that the three names that matter to us most Uddhav ji, Balasaheb, and Thackeray - are retained in the new name," Thackeray loyalist and former Maharashtra minister Bhaskar Jadhav said.

Uddhav Thackeray approaches Delhi HC against EC freeze of 'bow and arrow' election symbol

Earlier Monday, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the October 8 Election Commission order freezing the party name and election symbol of 'bow and arrow'.

The EC had said the interim order will continue "till the final determination of the dispute".

Since the last date for filing nominations for the November 3 by-election in the Andheri East Assembly seat is October 14, if the two factions decide to contest they will have to use the new symbols.

The Commission also rejected 'Trishul' (trident) and rising 'Gada' (mace) as election symbols claimed by the two factions of the Shiv Sena, citing their religious connotation.

It also pointed out that the 'Rising Sun' election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With PTI inputs)