Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in central Mumbai. While an official said that Shinde called on Thackeray on the occasion of the Ganesh festival, the meeting led to speculation as it came ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai.

Shinde met Raj Thackeray at his new residence `Shivtirth' in Dadar. The MNS chief, who has been at loggerheads with his cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for a long, met BJP leaders last month, leading to a buzz that the saffron party may form a tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the Mumbai polls. The BJP is currently in alliance with the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

Raj Thackeray and Fadnavis meeting

Earlier on Monday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray went to Sagar Bungalow on Monday and met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this meeting, there was an hour-long discussion between Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray. Later last night, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde went to meet Raj Thackeray at his Shivtirth residence.

After Monday's meeting between Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis, arguments have erupted in political circles. Raj Thackeray has been seen consistently supporting the BJP in recent times. Therefore, there is a possibility of an alliance between MNS and BJP in the background of the upcoming municipal elections.

A rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June. After the collapse of the MVA government, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

