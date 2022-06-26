Mumbai: Amid the ongoing escalating rebellion in the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Tourism Minister and CM’s son Aditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed that leader of rebel MLAs Eknath Shinde was offered the Maharashtra Chief Minister position by Uddhav Thackeray. According to Aditya, Uddhav Thackeray offered the CM post to Shinde on May 20. “CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but at that time he did drama and now just a month later, he rebelled,” said Aditya Thackeray. Over 40 MLAs of Maharashtra, including several Shiv Sena ministers, have been camping in an Assam hotel against Uddhav Thackray and MVA alliance.

Addressing the Yuva Sena national executive meeting, Aditya Thackeray said, "But they (Shinde faction) aren’t capable of doing so, this isn`t rebellion, this is separatism. They took undue advantage of CM Uddhav Thackeray`s ill-health to do all this," he said.

While terming rebel MLAs as "traitors", Thackeray said Maharashtra will never forgive those who have betrayed Shiv Sena.

"Shiv Sena`s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party," he added.

Dirt went away from Shiv Sena

Attacking the Eknath Shinde’s rebel group, Aaditya Thackeray said it is good that some dirt has gone away from the party. He also challenged rebel MLAs and asked them to resign and fight the election.

"This is happening for the first time in the state that the ruling party MLAs left the party to sit in the opposition. People are telling their numbers but I want to say that we have the figures. I challenge them to resign and contest the elections. The truth will come out," Shiv Sena`s leader said.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party`s strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly. According to sources, Maharashtra deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs.

The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on Monday for the hearing of disqualification. Notably, Zirwal has earlier approved the appointment of Ajay Choudhary as Shiv Sena

(With ANI inputs)