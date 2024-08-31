Advertisement
Elderly Man Heartlessly Slapped, Assaulted On Train Over 'Suspicion' Of Carrying Beef - Watch Viral Video

An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a disturbing incident that has shocked many, an elderly man was allegedly slapped and assaulted by co-passengers on an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district, following suspicions that he was carrying beef. The attack, which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows a group of passengers slapping and verbally abusing the man, identified as Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have begun an investigation into the matter, identifying several individuals involved in the assault. Despite the severity of the attack, no official case has been registered yet, according to a GRP official.

The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

