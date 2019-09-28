close

Terrorists

Elderly man taken hostage by terrorists in J&K's Batote, firing underway

Terrorists barged into a house in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir and took an elderly man hostage during an encounter with security forces on Saturday. 

Image used for representation

Terrorists barged into a cable operator's house in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir and took his elderly father hostage during an encounter with security forces on Saturday. 

(This is a breaking news. More updates to follow)

