BREAKING: Assembly Election 2023 In 5 Poll-Bound States To Begin on November 7, Results On December 3

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a highly-anticipated press conference on Monday to unveil the crucial schedule for the upcoming Assembly Elections in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. With political fervour rising and the nation eagerly awaiting these elections, the Commission's announcement marks a significant milestone in India's democratic process.

In a packed press briefing, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, alongside his fellow commissioners, addressed the media and the nation. The commission began by emphasizing the significance of these elections and their commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent polls.

"[India] has a rich democratic tradition, and the Election Commission is determined to uphold the sanctity of our electoral process," CEC Rajiv Kumar stated. "The 2024 Assembly Elections in these five states will reflect our unwavering dedication to democracy and the will of the people." "We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, ahead of five assembly polls," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing the press conference.

"The elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP, Telangana will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters. Out of these, 60.2 lakh are first-time voters," the Chief Election Commissioner said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that around 60 lakh first-time voters (18-19 Yrs) will participate in elections in the five states. "~15.39 Lakh young voters are eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates. To inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth," he said.

To inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth, CEC Rajiv Kumar said adding, "50% of polling booths will have the webcasting facility which will be available at 1.01 lakh booths.'' He said that 17,734 model polling stations will be set up across five states.

Following this introduction, the Chief Election Commissioner proceeded to unveil the key dates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in these states:

1. Nomination Filing Period: The nomination process for candidates in all five states will commence on [Date] and will run until [Date]. Aspiring politicians will need to file their nominations during this window to officially enter the electoral race.

2. Scrutiny of Nominations: After the nomination period concludes, the nominations will undergo scrutiny for compliance with electoral regulations. The scrutiny process will occur between [Date] and [Date].

3. Withdrawal of Nominations: Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so between [Date] and [Date]. This period allows individuals to reconsider their candidacy or make strategic decisions based on the competition.

4. Election Day: The much-awaited Election Day for all five states is scheduled for [Date]. Millions of eligible voters across these states will exercise their right to vote, deciding the fate of their representatives in their respective assemblies.

5. Counting of Votes: The Election Commission will commence the counting of votes on [Date]. The results of the Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will be declared on the same day, providing the nation with a clear picture of the electoral outcome.

With a total of 679 seats at stake across these states, these elections hold significant implications for the political landscape of India. The Commission urged all eligible voters to participate actively in the democratic process, ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the future of their states.

As the electoral campaigns kick into high gear, the nation eagerly anticipates the dynamic political developments and outcomes that will emerge from these assembly elections in 2024.