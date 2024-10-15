Election Commission Flays Exit Polls, Says 8AM Trends Not As Per EC Data

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday that exit polls are causing distractions and emphasised that this is an issue for the press to reflect on and discuss.

Reacting to the recent failure of exit polls to predict the outcomes of the Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he said, "A major distortion is being created due to exit polls and the expectations they set. This is a matter for the press to reflect on, especially the electronic media. In the last few elections, several things have happened simultaneously."

"First, an exit poll is released—we don’t control it... But there is a need for self-introspection, what was the sample size, where was the survey done, how did the result come and what is my responsibility if I did not match to that result, are there disclosures - all of these need to be seen," he added.

While announcing the election schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Chief Election Commissioner stated that poll counting would begin at 8:30. He questioned whether the initial trends are being used to justify the exit polls.

"There are bodies which govern this...I am sure the time has come that Associations/Bodies which govern, will do some self-regulation...Counting happens roughly on the third day after the elections end. Expectations rise from 6 pm...but there is no scientific base to this in public disclosure. When counting begins, results start pouring at 8.05-8.10 am. This is nonsense. The first counting (of EVMs) begins at 8.30 am...Are the initial trends to justify the Exit Poll?...We start putting the results at 9.30 am on the website...So, when the actual results start coming in, there is a mismatch. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes," he added.

Kumar further stated that the gap between expectations and achievements leads to frustration and this issue requires careful deliberation.