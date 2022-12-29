topStoriesenglish
Election Commission introduces 'remote voting' for domestic migrant workers - Details here

The multi-constituency remote EVM, developed by a public sector undertaking, can handle up to 72 constituencies from a single remote polling booth

 

  • The EC said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine
  • This is for domestic migrant voters
  • It has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of the remote electronic voting machine for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. The poll panel has also floated a concept note on remote voting and sought the views of political parties on the legal, administrative and technical challenges in implementing it, according to a statement.

"After focus on youth and urban apathy, remote voting will be a transformational initiative for strengthening participation in electoral democracy," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

 

