Gujarat Elections 1st phase: 104-year voter; booth for only one vote; health checkup amid polling - In Pics

Glimpses of voters celebrating the festival of democracy across all 89 seats in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions which went to polls in the first phase were shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dec 01, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded at 5 pm on Thursday. The BJP-ruled state recorded an average 59.24% voter turn-out across 89 Assembly seats in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. The fate of 788 candidates will be decided in the first phase. The voter turn-out figure was provisional as data from some polling stations had not been received and it also did not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said. The highest voter turnout of 72.32% was recorded in the Tapi district. The tribal-dominated district comprises two Assembly constituencies of Vyara and Nizar. With 68.09% turnout, Narmada district stood second. Bhavnagar in Saurashtra region recorded the lowest turnout of 51.34 per cent as of 5 pm. 

Apart from Narmada, four other districts recorded over 60% voting turnout: Navsari (65.91%), Dang (64.84 %), Valsad (62.46%) and Gir Somnath (60.46%). Polling was largely peaceful barring a few incidents of scuffles between rival groups, the EC said. 

Taking to Twitter, the Election Commission of India (ECI) tweeted the picture of 104-year-old Ramjibhai who, it said, "participated in the festival of democracy by voting at the polling station instead of opting for a postal ballot." 

ECI tweeted a picture of a group of visually impaired voters proudly showing their inked fingers after casting their vote at a Polling Station in Surendra Nagar District. 

In a separate tweet, ECI posted pictures of a polling booth that has been set up for only one voter in the dense jungles of Gir. 

ECI also tweeted pictures of India's first health booth set up in Junagadh district during the first phase of polling. 

Making sure that no one is left behind in exercising their right of voting, the ECI volunteers facilitated senior citizens & Divyang Voters at polling stations during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. 

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief C R Paatil, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) Rivaba Jadeja, former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, state Aam Aadmi Party president Gopal Italia were among those who voted early.

While Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja voted in Jamnagar. AAP's Italia questioned the slow turnout in the initial hours.

(With PTI inputs) 

