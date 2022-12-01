Gujarat Elections 1st phase: 104-year voter; booth for only one vote; health checkup amid polling - In Pics

Ahmedabad: Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded at 5 pm on Thursday. The BJP-ruled state recorded an average 59.24% voter turn-out across 89 Assembly seats in the first phase of the Gujarat elections. The fate of 788 candidates will be decided in the first phase. The voter turn-out figure was provisional as data from some polling stations had not been received and it also did not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said. The highest voter turnout of 72.32% was recorded in the Tapi district. The tribal-dominated district comprises two Assembly constituencies of Vyara and Nizar. With 68.09% turnout, Narmada district stood second. Bhavnagar in Saurashtra region recorded the lowest turnout of 51.34 per cent as of 5 pm.

Apart from Narmada, four other districts recorded over 60% voting turnout: Navsari (65.91%), Dang (64.84 %), Valsad (62.46%) and Gir Somnath (60.46%). Polling was largely peaceful barring a few incidents of scuffles between rival groups, the EC said.

Glimpses of voters celebrating the festival of democracy across all 89 seats in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions which went to polls in the first phase were shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Taking to Twitter, the Election Commission of India (ECI) tweeted the picture of 104-year-old Ramjibhai who, it said, "participated in the festival of democracy by voting at the polling station instead of opting for a postal ballot."

104 year voter Sh Ramji Bhai participated in the festival of #democracy by voting at the polling station instead of opting for postal ballot.



His willingness & enthusiasm to vote is an inspiration for everyone!#GoCast your Vote#GujaratElections2022#GujaratAssemblyPolls#ECI pic.twitter.com/flhRUfnSMn — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022

ECI tweeted a picture of a group of visually impaired voters proudly showing their inked fingers after casting their vote at a Polling Station in Surendra Nagar District.

A group of visually impaired voters proudly showing their inked finger after casting their vote at a Polling Station in Surendra Nagar District. #GoCast your vote now!#AccessibleElections #GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/v6fd7QanFE — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022

In a separate tweet, ECI posted pictures of a polling booth that has been set up for only one voter in the dense jungles of Gir.

#ECI has set up a polling booth for only one voter, Mahant Haridasji Udasin in Banej (93-Una AC) in the dense jungles of Gir.



Glimpses of Haridas Ji casting his vote during 1st phase of #GujaratElections2022.#novotertobeleftbehind #GujaratAssemblyPolls #ECI #EveryVoteMatters pic.twitter.com/FhDDELyRXU — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022

ECI also tweeted pictures of India's first health booth set up in Junagadh district during the first phase of polling.

Alongside voting, Voters undergoing health check up at India's first health booth in Junagadh district during the first phase of #GujaratElections2022.#GujaratAssemblyPolls #GujaratElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/NloGFIKPAf — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022

Making sure that no one is left behind in exercising their right of voting, the ECI volunteers facilitated senior citizens & Divyang Voters at polling stations during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

#ECI volunteers facilitate senior citizen & Divyang Voters at polling stations during first phase of #GujaratElections2022 .



Participation of our elderly and PwD voters is an inspiration for all of us, especially young voters.#GoCast your vote now! pic.twitter.com/MOgp0B6mNY — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) December 1, 2022

Former chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief C R Paatil, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) Rivaba Jadeja, former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, state Aam Aadmi Party president Gopal Italia were among those who voted early.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali Rupani cast their votes at a polling station in Rajkot, in the first phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/Kvain9rjCU — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

While Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja voted in Jamnagar. AAP's Italia questioned the slow turnout in the initial hours.

#GujaratElections2022 | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar. His wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot earlier today.



Ravindra Jadeja says, "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers." pic.twitter.com/TXyu2W8JoD — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

(With PTI inputs)